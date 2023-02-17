A pullback in shares provides us a chance to buy more of this cybersecurity leader

We're buying 75 shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) at roughly $168.57 a piece. Following Friday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 200 shares of PANW, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to about 1.15% from 0.72%. When we initiated our position in Palo Alto Networks on Wednesday, we started small but said we would welcome the opportunity to buy up more shares should the stock pull back. Shares have come down around 4% since our first purchase, giving us that chance Friday afternoon. Buying more shares as a stock goes lower allows us to both reduce our overall cost basis and maximize the potential upside. At the same time, even with shares down, we haven't seen any news to alter our thinking on the opportunity that lies ahead for Palo Alto Networks. Palo Alto's suite of cybersecurity products, subscriptions and consulting services puts it in the strongest position among its peers to gain market share and benefit from the growing demand for cybersecurity. The company's vast portfolio allows it to address the needs of customers across many industries. As a result, Wall Street estimates revenue could grow at least 20% annually for the next three-to-five years, while margins are expected to continue to expand as management sharpens its focus on profitability. In particular, profits should be supported by the growth in high-margin services revenue, which has become an increasingly large part of total sales. That portends significant long-term upside for the stock. A negative is that the Palo Alto stock is expensive relative to earnings. But if the company continues to handily beat expectations — bolstered by enterprise companies prioritizing IT spending on cybersecurity —then shares will likely prove to be a much better value than they currently appear. Moreover, on a free cash flow basis, shares screen much more attractively, currently trading at about 23-times estimates for fiscal year 2023. That's about the lowest free-cash-flow-based valuation we have seen going back to the end of 2020. Our small buy today gives us the opportunity to further add to the position should shares pull back more following Palo Alto Network's fiscal second-quarter results on Tuesday. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long PANW. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Sarayut Thaneerat | Moment | Getty Images