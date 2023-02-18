'Unthinkable' that Russia does not pay for Ukraine's reconstruction, EU chief says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has dubbed it 'unthinkable' that Russia not pay for Ukraine's reconstruction.

The EU chief told CNBC that she was "disappointed" by a decision that Swiss authorities took last week against using seized Russian assets to assist with Ukraine's post-war reconstruction. She insisted that Moscow would be held financially accountable for the destruction inflicted on its neighbor.

"It's unthinkable that, in the very end, the international community will reconstruct Ukraine, and Russia does not contribute. This is not thinkable," she told Hadley Gamble at the Munich Security Conference.

Swiss authorities on Wednesday ruled that it was unconstitutional to permanently confiscate the assets of sanctioned Russians held within the country.

Until now, Bern has moved in lockstep with the EU in freezing the assets of high-profile Russians connected to President Vladimir Putin. It currently holds some 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($8.1 billion) in frozen assets.

Von der Leyen described the ruling as putting business interests ahead of political justice. Asked if she was disappointed by the decision, she was unequivocal.

"Yes, I was disappointed," she said. "I think this is a difficult choice to put the business model at first place, because, indeed, we have to have the political will that the perpetrator has to pay also for the reconstruction of Ukraine."