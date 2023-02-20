European markets open higher as investors await Fed notes

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2% in early trade, with most sectors in the green. Mining and autos stocks led the charge, up 1.2% and 1%, respectively. But majour bourses were cautious, trading largely flat on the previous session.

European markets opened higher Monday, with attention this week set to be on the publication of Federal Reserve meeting notes.

The Stoxx defied markets in the U.S. and Asia to climb higher last week despite a slight retreat on Friday, as the economic outlook for the region continued to brighten and several corporate earnings beat expectations.

The index reached a one-year high, while both the FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 touched record highs during the week.

Elsewhere, markets took cues from strong economic data from the U.S. combined with persistently high inflation suggesting the Fed may take interest rates higher for longer than expected, continuing what a strategist has described as the "tug of war between the equity markets and the Treasury markets."

Investors will be keenly watching as the U.S. central bank releases minutes from its latest meeting on Wednesday.

Monday will see the publication of euro zone construction output and consumer confidence data.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher as the People's Bank of China left its 1-year and 5-year prime loan rates unchanged, as was widely expected.

U.S. markets are closed for Presidents' Day.