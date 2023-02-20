LIVE UPDATES
European markets open higher as investors await Fed notes
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets opened higher Monday, with attention this week set to be on the publication of Federal Reserve meeting notes.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2% in early trade, with most sectors in the green. Mining and autos stocks led the charge, up 1.2% and 1%, respectively. But majour bourses were cautious, trading largely flat on the previous session.
European markets
The Stoxx defied markets in the U.S. and Asia to climb higher last week despite a slight retreat on Friday, as the economic outlook for the region continued to brighten and several corporate earnings beat expectations.
The index reached a one-year high, while both the FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 touched record highs during the week.
Elsewhere, markets took cues from strong economic data from the U.S. combined with persistently high inflation suggesting the Fed may take interest rates higher for longer than expected, continuing what a strategist has described as the "tug of war between the equity markets and the Treasury markets."
Investors will be keenly watching as the U.S. central bank releases minutes from its latest meeting on Wednesday.
Monday will see the publication of euro zone construction output and consumer confidence data.
Markets in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher as the People's Bank of China left its 1-year and 5-year prime loan rates unchanged, as was widely expected.
U.S. markets are closed for Presidents' Day.
Likelihood of a recession in the U.S. this year is ‘very low,’ strategist says
Bob Parker, senior advisor at International Capital Markets Association, says he "wouldn't be at all surprised if we see progressively more and more upward revisions to U.S. growth."
Stocks on the move: Faurecia nudges higher, DS Smith lower
European stock movements were muted in early Monday trade.
French auto parts maker Faurecia was the top performer, gaining 4.7% after announcing on Sunday it would sell its SAS Cockpit Modules arm for 540 million euros ($577.5 million) in order to focus on its "core activities."
At the bottom of the Stoxx index, British packaging company DS Smith dipped 3.5%.
— Jenni Reid
European markets open higher
European markets were cautiously higher in early trade, with the Stoxx 600 trading up 0.25% and most sectors in the green.
Mining stocks climbed 1% and utilities were up 0.7%, while household goods slipped 0.3%.
France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX made slight gains, while the FTSE was flat on the previous session.
— Jenni Reid
European markets set to open higher
European markets were on track for a higher open Monday, suggesting last week's bullish momentum is back on course.
The FTSE 100 was on track to open 26 points higher at 8,022 points, IG data showed, after closing above the 8,000 level for the first time on Thursday.
France's CAC 40 was seen up 29.5 points at 7,374, Italy's MIB up 62.5 points at 27,911.5 and Germany's DAX up 59 points at 15,535.9.
— Jenni Reid
