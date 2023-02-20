How to format your resume if you don't have a degree: 'You can just omit that' education section altogether

A bachelor's degree has long been regarded as the way to get ahead in the work world. Still, many Americans ultimately forgo a higher education (though, not always by choice). In 2021, 27.9% of adults ages 25 and older had a high school degree as their highest level of education, according to the Census Bureau. Nearly 15% had completed some college but didn't have a degree. These days, when it comes to getting hired, that might not be a detractor. "We are seeing a huge increase in the share of job listings that do not require a college degree," says Sinem Buber, lead economist at ZipRecruiter. IBM stripped bachelor's degree requirements for more than half of its U.S. job openings in 2021, for example, focusing on relevant skills rather than education when it comes to some of their tech roles. Accenture has recently done the same. Still, if you're a jobseeker without some form of higher education, how do you format your resume to ensure you're being considered by hiring managers? Here's what experts recommend.

Focus on professional development and credentials

If you've received certificates or have had some sort of training relevant to the job you're vying for, instead of an education section, try adding a training or credential section. People adding such a section can "talk about some of the professional development that they've done or any certifications that they may have gotten during the course of their career," says Yolanda Owens, career expert at The Muse. "That will suffice in lieu of" an education section. If you've completed some college credits but haven't gotten a degree, you can keep the education section at the bottom of the resume. "Put down the school that you've attended, the years that you attended there or how many credit hours you completed," says Owens. "That way they can tell that you've had some college education." Many people build soft skills like written and verbal communication during their degree, and showing you've done some of that training can prove to employers you've been accruing those as well.

'It's fine for you to just omit that'