Ukraine war live updates: Biden in Kyiv on surprise visit; air raid warning activated across all of Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden is in Kyiv on a surprise visit, meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterating his administration's support for Ukraine as Russia's full-scale war on the country nears its one-year anniversary.

Biden will announce new weapons deliveries and upcoming sanctions against Russia before later traveling to Poland, according to White House statements.

Meanwhile, an air raid warning was activated for all of Ukraine. Heavy fighting continues in Bakhmut and other parts of Ukraine's south and east, as EU leaders work on ways to improve the efficiency of procuring weapons for the country.