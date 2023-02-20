LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Biden in Kyiv on surprise visit; air raid warning activated across all of Ukraine
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
U.S. President Joe Biden is in Kyiv on a surprise visit, meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterating his administration's support for Ukraine as Russia's full-scale war on the country nears its one-year anniversary.
Biden will announce new weapons deliveries and upcoming sanctions against Russia before later traveling to Poland, according to White House statements.
Meanwhile, an air raid warning was activated for all of Ukraine. Heavy fighting continues in Bakhmut and other parts of Ukraine's south and east, as EU leaders work on ways to improve the efficiency of procuring weapons for the country.
Biden, in Kyiv, reiterates support for Ukraine, announces new weapons deliveries
U.S. President Joe Biden is in Kyiv to reiterate American solidarity and support as Russia's full-scale war against the country nears its one-year mark, a White House statement on the visit said. It also outlined new weapons deliveries for Ukraine.
"As the world prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskiy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the statement read.
"Today, in Kyiv, I am meeting with President Zelenskiy and his team for an extended discussion on our support for Ukraine," it said. "I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments."
— Natasha Turak
EU calls for buying arms for Ukraine jointly to improve efficiency
Estonian leaders and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell are calling for a more uniform approach to buying weapons for Ukraine that would see allies making arms purchases jointly rather than separately. This would increase efficiency and speed up procurement, officials said.
"I completely agree with the Estonian prime minister's proposal, we are working on that and it will work," Borrell said of the proposal, which first came from Estonia.
Still, he warned, it wouldn't meet Ukraine's need for arms quickly enough.
"This cannot be solved by going into joint procurement ... because any procurement that comes to the market will come at the end of a queue of a long list of orders already passed by the member states."
"We have to use what member states have," Borrell added, noting that the urgency was such that EU members need to take from existing arms stocks.
— Natasha Turak
U.S. President Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv days before one-year mark of Russian invasion
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv in a surprise visit just days before the one-year mark since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
"It is confirmed! Joe Biden spotted in Kyiv this morning. This is a big deal and a historic visit of POTUS," Olga Tokariuk, a Ukraine-based journalist, posted to Twitter.
Biden will be meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. His public itinerary said he would be traveling to Poland, but he arrived in the Ukrainian capital first.
— Natasha Turak
Air raid warnings sound over all of Ukraine
An air raid warning has been activated for all of Ukraine, local media report. The warning came amid rumors of a high-profile politician's visit to the country, which many suspected could be U.S. President Joe Biden.
"Speculations about the visit of some highest-ranking Western official to Kyiv today as roads in the centre of Ukrainian capital are closed to traffic and Ukrainian foreign minister cancels his trip to Brussels this morning," Ukrainian journalist Olga Tokariuk wrote on Twitter. "The US president Biden expected in Warsaw today."
— Natasha Turak
Russian forces likely suffering high casualties in east, south Ukraine: UK
Russia is likely suffering high casualties among its forces fighting in south and east Ukraine as grinding offensives continue in Bakhmut and other areas, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence believes.
"Russia continues to pursue several offensive axes in eastern Ukraine: Vuhledar, Kremina, and Bakhmut," the ministry wrote in its daily intelligence update on Twitter.
"Casualties reportedly remain high, particularly in Bakhmut and Vuhledar. Specifically, the 'elite' 155th and 40th Naval Infantry Brigades have sustained very high losses in Vuhledar and are likely combat ineffective."
It added that Russian forces "are likely under increasing political pressure as the anniversary of the invasion draws near," and that Russia may likely "claim that Bakhmut has been captured to align with the anniversary, regardless of the reality on the ground."
— Natasha Turak