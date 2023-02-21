A 'baby bond' bill to give every child $1,000 at birth has been reintroduced in Congress. How it would work

Urbazon | E+ | Getty Images

Taxing estates, heirs to give youngest Americans a lift

The legislation calls for making the changes fully paid for by raising inheritance and estate taxes. A 2019 analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget found the bill's proposed revenue increases would more than offset the cost of the legislation. "'Baby bonds' would fix our broken tax code by providing every American child with start-up capital for their life, and helping to drive down the wealth inequality that holds American families back from their full potential," Booker said in a statement. The policy is aimed at narrowing the wealth gap, which has grown dramatically in the past 50 years, according to the lawmakers. It may also help the persistent racial wealth gap.

In 2016, Black households had a median wealth of $17,100 and Hispanic households had $20,600, while white households' wealth was a median of $171,000, according to the Pew Research Center. The idea of baby bonds is getting traction in some states. Baby bond legislation has passed in California, Connecticut and Washington, D.C. Another eight states have introduced legislation, according to the Urban Institute, including Iowa, New Jersey, New York, Wisconsin, Washington, Delaware, Nevada and Massachusetts. The terms for how much funds would provide, as well as permitted uses for the money, varies. The total endowments by adulthood start from $3,000. The federal proposal, which would provide almost as much as $50,000 to the lowest income families, is the most generous.

Bipartisan support varies on federal and state levels

The reintroduction of the federal proposal provides an opportunity for a more universal program, rather than a state-by-state approach to baby bonds, noted Madeline Brown, senior policy associate at the Research to Action Lab at the Urban Institute. A national policy may reduce the wealthy disparity between young white and Black Americans to a ratio of 1 to 4, according to the research. Estimates have found young white Americans have 16 times the wealth of young Black Americans, based on median incomes. "Wealth isn't just for the wealthy; it really is a component for financial health," Brown said. "If the goal is really to address wealth inequity, programs like baby bonds that are starting early and thinking about how do you actually grow dollars long term are really exciting because they can be an important tool in this whole financial security toolbox," she said.