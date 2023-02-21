Meta's nascent subscription service could bolster earnings — and keep us as investors

Meta Platform 's (META) new subscription service could boost profitability at the Facebook parent, leading to further upside for the stock — and that could help keep us a long-term shareholders. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday announced the company is launching a paid verification subscription service for its Facebook and Instagram platforms. The service, which will initially be tested in Australia and New Zealand from this week, will allow users to submit their government ID to receive a blue verification badge. Meta Verified — priced at $11.99 a month on the web and $14.99 a month on devices that run on Android or Apple (APPL)'s iOS — will offer subscribers account protection, account support, increased visibility and reach, and other exclusive features, according to Meta. There will be no changes to existing accounts that are already verified. Over time, Meta said it wants to expand access to verification by offering a subscription that's "valuable for everyone," including creators and businesses. Bank of America on Monday called the Meta Verified plan a "potential high margin business with marginal incremental costs." At $11.99 a month, analysts at BofA said, the service could generate roughly $1.7 billion in high-margin revenue by 2024, which could translate to a 3% boost in earnings-per-share. The analysts estimated Meta could add 12 million subscribers across Facebook and Instagram by the end of this year, or by early 2024. The bank maintained its buy rating on Meta stock and a price target of $220 per share. Meta's subscription offering comes shortly after social media competitors Twitter and Snapchat (SNAP) both unveiled new subscription models in recent months. Shares of Meta, which have climbed more than 43% year-to-date, were trading down around 0.3% Tuesday afternoon, at roughly $172.41 apiece. The Club take Zuckerberg has "completely changed the narrative from plotting [the] money-losing metaverse to being a company that may even have subscription revenue," Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "I have no desire to sell the stock," he added. While Meta Verify is still in the test-and-learn stage, the subscription plan is the company's latest push to grow earnings at a low cost, as Zuckerberg focuses on a "year of efficiency." And we're pleased to see Meta get more aggressive on cost cuts and more ambitious on creating new revenue streams. Once Meta details its findings from its test markets, we'll have a better idea of the revenue opportunity. We're also betting on Meta's monetization of messaging platform WhatsApp, which could be an even bigger revenue driver down the line. In an interview last year, Zuckerberg told Jim that WhatsApp is the "next chapter, with business messaging and commerce being a big thing." (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long META, APPL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

A person using Instagram. Lorenzo Di Cola | NurPhoto via Getty Images