'Three years ahead of our guidance.' Palo Alto Networks' CEO shows why the Club holding is soaring

Palo Alto Networks ' (PANW) delivered a quarterly earnings beat on Tuesday, and even more exciting for us as new shareholders in the cybersecurity company: Management's money-making strategy is thriving. "We've scrutinized our gross margins," CEO Nikesh Arora told CNBC in a post-earnings interview with Jim Cramer. "We've scrutinized our head count. We've scrutinized our processes to make sure that we run this business efficiently." Arora's comments came as shares of Palo Alto Networks surged by more than 8% in extended trading Tuesday, to over $180 apiece. Investors are cheering the company's strong fiscal 2023 second-quarter results, released after the bell, which topped Wall Street's estimates . "We are three years ahead of our guidance on operating margin now," Arora said, referring to the company's targets — laid out in September 2021 — to grow operating margins by 50 to 100 basis points a year beginning in fiscal year 2023. A basis point equals 0.01 percentage point. Additionally, Palo Alto Networks reported a third straight profitable quarter on a GAAP, or Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, basis, and management said it believes the company is now eligible to join the S & P 500 . Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday raised elements of its full-year guidance that it first issued in November . The company now expects adjusted earnings-per-share between $3.97 to $4.03 and an adjusted free cash flow margin between 36.5% to 37.5%. Palo Alto Networks is the newest Club stock, joining our portfolio just under a week ago, on Feb. 15 . After our initial 125-share purchase at roughly $175 each, we picked up an additional 75 shares Friday , at approximately $168.57 a piece. A key reason the Club gravitated toward Palo Alto Networks was management's sharpened focus on profitability, so Arora's comments in Tuesday's interview — combined with the company's strong results — underscore our investment case. In this uncertain economic climate, investors want to see widening earnings at tech companies that lost money for years. And Palo Alto Networks is delivering.

Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, speaking at the TEC Summit on October 29, 2019 in New York City. Astrid Stawiarz | CNBC