Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Home Depot as its shares fell 7% Tuesday after reporting fourth-quarter results that missed revenue estimates — a rarity for the home improvement retailer, which has not missed expectations since November 2019 . The company also provided a muted outlook for fiscal 2023. The experts also talked about DocuSign after the stock was downgraded by UBS to sell from neutral . The stock tanked 7.5% following the news. Other stocks mentioned include Cisco Systems and Walmart . Cisco is currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.