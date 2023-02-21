'They started the war': Russia's Putin blames West and Ukraine for provoking conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in central Moscow on February 21, 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday used a highly anticipated speech to deny responsibility for the war in Ukraine and lash out at his adversaries.

His comments come despite repeated rejections of Putin's narrative surrounding the war by Western nations and Ukraine.

Feb. 24 will mark one year since Russia mounted a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, beginning a ground war in Europe that Putin still refers to as a "special military operation." Intense fighting continues across the war-torn nation with the death toll reportedly in the tens of thousands.

In a more-than-hour-long speech, Putin tried to justify Russia's invasion by claiming it had been attempting to allow citizens in the contested Donbas region to speak their "own language" and had been seeking a peaceful solution.

He also cited the expansion of NATO and new European anti-rocket defense systems as provoking Russia, and said the objective of the West was "infinite power."

The U.S. administration on Saturday formally concluded that Moscow had committed "crimes against humanity" during its year-long invasion of its neighbor. Political analysts say Putin's decision to invade Ukraine was the biggest mistake of his political career and has weakened Russia for years to come.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 after a falsified referendum. The invasion was widely condemned by the international community and resulted in rounds of Western sanctions against Russian officials. Last year it also annexed four Ukrainian regions (Donetsk and Luhansk which cover the Donbas region, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia) which Ukraine and its allies also condemned as illegal and illegitimate.

Putin on Tuesday discussed the Donbas, claiming the Kremlin saw threats increasing in the contested region ahead of the Feb .24 invasion.

"We had no doubt that by February 2022, everything was prepared for a punitive action in Donbas, where [the] Kyiv regime provided artillery and aviation and other weapons to attack Donbas in 2014. In 2015, they attempted again to directly attack Donbas, they continued shelling, terror," he said, according to a Sky News translation.

"All of this was completely against the documents that were accepted by the United Nations Security Council. I would like to repeat: they started the war. And we used the force in order to stop it."