Starbucks' Schultz highlights the Club case for investing in the coffeemaker

Inflation has not proven to be a significant headwind to Starbucks (SBUX) and the coffeemaker should see an uptick in business as China's economy continues to reopen, CEO Howard Schultz said Tuesday, underscoring the Club's long-term investment case in the beverage retailer. In an interview with Jim Cramer, Schultz said demand for Starbucks' drinks and food items has remained strong, despite higher prices and an uncertain economic backdrop. "We're in very good shape as we look into the fiscal year. Our business is quite strong," Schultz said Tuesday. The company earlier this month reported strong sales growth for its fiscal first quarter, driven by its North American operations , even as it was forced to raise prices to contend with persistent inflation. That's a trend management anticipates will continue throughout the current fiscal year. "We have had inflation [and] we raised prices about 5%," Schultz said, but added he doesn't anticipate more price increases. More broadly, Schultz said he's "not worried about inflation going forward. He suggested the U.S. would avoid a deep recession and the Federal Reserve would be able to engineer a "soft landing" of the economy. The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates over the past year in an effort to cool the economy and tamp down inflation . At the same time, Schultz said he expects Beijing's decision to abandon its zero-Covid policy to allow demand this year to soar in China, Starbucks' second-largest market by revenue after the U.S. "China is going to bounce back," Schultz said. Starbucks on Tuesday also said its launching an olive oil-infused coffee in Italy — known as "Oleato" — with plans for bringing the product to the U.S. this spring. Schultz is slated to step down from the top job in April , when he will hand over the reins to Laxman Narasimhan. But Schultz, who rejoined Starbucks as interim CEO in April 2022, will remain on the company's board. The Club take We were encouraged to hear upbeat comments from Schultz around inflation, demand and renewed momentum in China. The Club remains bullish on Starbucks, in part due to its store reinvention plan that puts the customer experience first. Above all, we're betting on the company to deliver higher earnings and sales growth this year once China is fully back in business. Despite global economic uncertainty, Starbucks continues to open news stores, all while demonstrating innovation with a new product like "Oleato" that could be a disrupter in the coffee industry. Moreover, consumer goods veteran Laxman Narasimhan, the former CEO of British firm Reckitt, is a solid choice to succeed Schultz in April. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long SBUX. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade.

Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Seattle, Washington on March 22, 2017. Jason Redmond | AFP | Getty Images