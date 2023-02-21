CNBC Investing Club

Starbucks' Schultz highlights the Club case for investing in the coffeemaker

Paulina Likos
Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Seattle, Washington on March 22, 2017.
Jason Redmond | AFP | Getty Images

Inflation has not proven to be a significant headwind to Starbucks (SBUX) and the coffeemaker should see an uptick in business as China's economy continues to reopen, CEO Howard Schultz said Tuesday, underscoring the Club's long-term investment case in the beverage retailer.