Supreme Court justices in Google case express hesitation about upending Section 230

People wait in line outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on February 21, 2023 to hear oral arguments in two cases that test Section 230, the law that provides tech companies a legal shield over what their users post online.

Supreme Court Justices voiced hesitation on Tuesday about upending a key legal shield that protects tech companies from liability for their users' posts, and for how the companies moderate messages on their sites.

Justices across the ideological spectrum expressed concern with breaking the delicate balance set by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act as they rule on the pivotal case, Gonzalez v. Google , even as some suggested a narrower reading of the liability shield could sometimes make sense.

The current case was brought by the family of an American killed in a 2015 terrorist attack in Paris. The petitioners argue that Google , through its subsidiary YouTube, violated the Anti-Terrorism Act by aiding and abetting ISIS, as it promoted the group's videos through its recommendation algorithm. Lower courts sided with Google, saying Section 230 protects the company from being held liable for third-party content posted on its service.

The petitioners contend that YouTube's recommendations actually constitute the company's own speech, which would fall outside the bounds of the liability shield.

But the justices struggled to understand where the petitioner's counsel, Eric Schnapper, was drawing the line on what counts as content created by YouTube itself.

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito at one point said he was "completely confused" by the distinction Schnapper tried to draw between YouTube's own speech and that of a third party.

Schnapper repeatedly pointed to the thumbnail image YouTube shows users to display what video is coming up next, or is suggested based on their views. He said that thumbnail was a joint creation between YouTube and the third party that posted the video, in this case ISIS, because YouTube contributes the URL.

But several justices questioned whether that argument would apply to any attempt to organize information from the internet, including a search engine results page. They expressed fear that such a broad interpretation could have far-reaching effects the Court may not be prepared to predict.

Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted that courts have applied Section 230 consistently since its inception in the 1990s and pointed to the amici briefs that warned overhauling that interpretation would cause massive economic consequences for many businesses, as well as their workers, consumers, and investors. Kavanaugh said those are "serious concerns" Congress could consider if it sought to rework the statute. But the Supreme Court, he said, is "not equipped to account for that."

"You're asking us right now and make a very precise predictive judgment that 'Don't worry, that it's really not going to be that bad,'" Kavanaugh told U.S. Deputy Solicitor General Malcolm Stewart, who was arguing the Supreme Court should send the case back to the lower court for further consideration. "I don't know that that's at all the case. And I don't know how we can assess that in any meaningful way."

When Stewart suggested that Congress could amend 230 to account for changes in the reality of the internet today, Chief Justice John Roberts pushed back, noting that "the amici suggests that if we wait for Congress to make that choice, the internet will be sunk."

Even conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, who has openly written that the Court should take up a case around Section 230, seemed skeptical of the petitioners' line in the sand. Thomas pointed out that YouTube uses the same algorithm to recommend ISIS videos to users interested in that kind of content, as it uses to promote cooking videos to those interested in that subject. Plus, he said, he sees those as suggestions, not affirmative recommendations.

"I don't understand how a neutral suggestion about something that you've expressed an interest in is aiding and abetting," Thomas said.

The justices had tough questions for Google too, wondering if the liability protections are quite as broad as the tech industry would like to believe. Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, for example, had a long back-and-forth with Lisa Blatt, counsel arguing on behalf of Google, about whether YouTube would be protected by Section 230 in the hypothetical scenario where the company promotes an ISIS video on its homepage in a box marked "featured."

Blatt said publishing a homepage is inherent to operating a website so should be covered by Section 230, and that organization is a core function of platforms, so if topic headings can't be covered, the statute basically becomes a "dead letter."

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan suggested it's not necessary to agree completely with Google's assessment of the fallout from altering 230 to fear the potential consequences.

"I don't have to accept all of Ms. Blatt's 'the sky is falling' stuff to accept something about, 'boy there's a lot of uncertainty about going the way you would have us go,' in part just because of the difficulty of drawing lines in this area," Kagan told Schnapper, adding that the job may be better suited for Congress.

"We're a court, we really don't know about these things," Kagan said. "These are not like the nine greatest experts on the internet."