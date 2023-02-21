Federal student loan payments could restart in roughly 2 months – or 6. What to know

Skynesher | E+ | Getty Images

Restart depends on Supreme Court decision timing

When student loan payments restart depends on how long the Supreme Court justices take to issue a decision on the president's plan, said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. In November, the U.S. Department of Education announced the latest extension to the payment pause on federal student loans, saying the bills would resume 60 days after the litigation over its student loan forgiveness plan resolves. If the legal issues around its forgiveness plan are still unfolding by the end of June, or if it's not allowed to move forward with forgiving student debt by then, payments will pick up at the end of August.

"If the court issues a ruling a few weeks after the Feb. 28 hearing, repayment could restart in May or June," Kantrowitz said. "If they wait until the end of the term in June or July, then there'd be an August or September restart." In an analysis of the last Supreme Court's term, Kantrowitz found that half of the decisions were issued in June.

Servicers will determine when your payment is due

Federal student loan payments have been on pause since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic first hit the U.S. and crippled the economy. Resuming the bills for more than 40 million Americans will be a massive task. When a borrowers' payment is due again will depend in part on their timeline with their servicer, Kantrowitz said. "They're not going to restart everybody's student loan payments on the same day, everywhere, all at once," he said. "Most likely borrowers will have the same payment due date as they did before the pandemic."

What's more is that another extension is still possible, Kantrowitz added. He noted that on two previous extensions of the payments pause, the Education Department had said that it was the final one only to prolong it yet again. During the extended payment pause, the Education Department is also ceasing all collection activity, it said, including the garnishment of wages and tax refunds.

Supreme Court will decide loan forgiveness fate

Shortly after President Joe Biden announced his sweeping plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of Americans, a number of conservative groups and Republican-backed states attacked the policy in the courts. Two of these lawsuits have been successful in at least temporarily halting the relief, and the Supreme Court has agreed to hear oral arguments over them on Feb. 28. The higher court justices should put an end to the uncertainty around loan forgiveness.

Sixty days will be enough to forgive student loan debt if the president's plan survives. Mark Kantrowitz higher education expert