1 in 6 retirees are mulling a return to work. What to consider before 'unretiring'

If you don't need the income, consider a low-stress job

If your reasons for considering work are nonfinancial, you're not alone. "Boredom is a huge problem," said CFP David Mendels, director of planning at Creative Financial Concepts in New York. "So many people underestimate that," Mendels said. "Even if you hate your job, it's a big part of who and what you are. "And when you take that away, it's a huge problem for a lot of people."

If you're seeking work for fulfillment, it's worth considering a job that is low-stress and provides some flexibility, Bunio said. "That's important," he said. "You're retired. You're not building a career." Whether you need the income or not, it's also important to know the impact it can have on other parts of your financial picture.

Extra pay can shrink Social Security for early claimers

For example, if you tapped Social Security early and are not yet your full retirement age (as defined by the government), wage income could temporarily reduce your benefits — at least until you reach that age, which is either 66 or 67, depending on your birth year. While delaying Social Security for as long as possible means a higher monthly check, many people take it as soon as they can — at age 62 — or soon thereafter. If you do start getting those monthly checks early, there's a limit on how much you can earn from working without your benefits being affected. For 2023, that cap is $21,240. For every $2 over the limit, $1 is withheld from benefits.

Then, when you reach full retirement age, the money comes back to you in the form of a permanently higher monthly check. "They give it back to you and that's a good thing," Mendels said. At that point, you also can earn as much as you want from working without it affecting your Social Security benefits. Also, if you are one of those early takers who is working and you reach full retirement age during 2023, then $1 gets deducted from your benefits for every $3 you earn above $56,520 until the month you reach full retirement age.

Medicare premiums could be affected, too

