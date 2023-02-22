Adidas renews deal with Major League Soccer

In this article ADS-FF Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Major League Soccer and sportwear giant Adidas agreed to a multiyear extension of their partnership. The deal, announced days before MLS kicks off its 28th season, goes through 2030 and is valued at $830 million, according to a person involved in the deal. It represents Adidas' largest-ever investment in North American soccer. Their current contract, set to expire next year, was signed in 2017. At the time, it marked a record-breaking deal for North American soccer for Adidas. That deal was valued at $700 million. Under the terms of the new agreement, Adidas will continue to supply the league with branded apparel, footwear, training gear and the official match ball. "We have sponsorship revenue of nearly a billion dollars over a period of time, lots of ticket revenue, lots of local sponsorship, getting the largest company in the world to give us the first global digital partnership — every game on a device," MLS Commissioner Don Garber told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Wednesday. "So that's the pitch deck and obviously when you got a partnership like this it takes that to another level."

Adidas renews its longtime partnership with Major League Soccer until 2030. Source: Major League Soccer

The German sportswear giant will also work with MLS on various initiatives and financial investments to grow the sport and business on and off the field ahead of the 2026 World Cup that's being held in North America. "Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup, we see many possibilities to build upon the strong foundation and positive momentum we have already created together. The league's future is bright and we are proud to be part of it," Rupert Campbell, president of Adidas North America, told CNBC. The relationship between Adidas and MLS dates back to the league's inception in 1996. Eight years later, Adidas became league-wide partners, an arrangement that has continued until the present.

