Biden Interior proposes first offshore wind lease sale in Gulf of Mexico

The Orsted Block Island Wind Farm in this aerial photograph taken above the water off Block Island, Rhode Island.

The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed the first-ever offshore wind lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico as part of a larger plan to install offshore wind sites along the country's coasts.

The proposed lease sale is part of the Interior Department's plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by the end of the decade, which would be enough to power 10 million homes. The announcement also follows the agency's approval of the first two commercial scale offshore wind projects in the U.S.

The proposed sale includes a 102,480-acre area offshore Lake Charles, Louisiana, and two areas offshore Galveston, Texas — one that comprises 102,480 acres and the other that comprises 96,786 acres, the Interior said. The agency said it's seeking public comment on which of the Galveston areas would be auctioned to lease.

The proposed lease areas could collectively power nearly 1.3 million homes with clean energy, the Interior said.

"There is no time to waste in making bold investments to address the climate crisis, and building a strong domestic offshore wind industry is key to meeting that challenge head on," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

The Gulf of Mexico has long been home to oil and gas production. Last year, the administration released a five-year offshore drilling plan allowing some lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico. The president had previously committed to suspend all new federal drilling on public lands and waters.