CNBC Investing Club

Coterra, Pioneer report strong fourth quarters — but the verdict is out on how investors will respond to higher spending this year

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 24, 2019.
Angus Mordant | Reuters

Club holdings Coterra Energy (CTRA) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) delivered fourth-quarter earnings beats Wednesday. But we'll be watching for how the market responds to higher capital expenditure outlooks and lower quarterly dividends for both of these Texas-based oil-and-gas firms.