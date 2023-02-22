Dillard's downgraded at JPMorgan, citing disappointing fourth-quarter results

Investors should sell Dillard's after the department store chain's disappointing quarterly results, JPMorgan said. Analyst Matthew Boss downgraded the Arkansas-based retailer to underweight from neutral, saying there's trouble ahead for the retailer after its fourth-quarter results missed JPMorgan's expectations. "DDS reported 4Q adjusted EPS of $15.14 excluding $1.75 of 1x income tax items (below JPM at $16.35) with both same-store-sales (Flat vs. JPM +1.6%) and gross margin (37.7% vs. JPM at 39.2%) missing our model," Boss wrote in a note Tuesday. "Digging deeper, gross profit dollars declined 7.1% YOY or the model's first decline in 7 quarters driven by the combination of a 110bps of sequential same-store-sales 3-year CAGR moderation and a gross margin stacked decline of 320bps relative to 2019," Boss added. Dillard's shares outperformed the past several years. In 2022, the stock advanced more than 30%, far outpacing a 19% decline in the S & P 500. In 2021, Dillard's surged more than 280%. This year, its performance is more in line with the broader index so far, up more than 4%. Still, the analyst cited weaker sales and increased markdowns during the holiday season as troubling signs for the company, as it also deals with falling mall traffic. The analyst's forward model shows a 21% earnings per share decline in 2023, and a 9% sequential decline in 2024. JPMorgan's December 2023 price target was lowered to $286, down from $345. That implies shares could fall 15% from Tuesday's closing price. —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.