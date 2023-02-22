Falling behind on federal student loans can lead to other major financial problems

Falling behind on federal student loans is likely to trigger other major financial consequences for borrowers, according to new research by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

More than 80% of borrowers who experienced default stated that they'd faced at least one additional consequence as a result. The most common impact was a drop in their credit score (62%) followed by being subject to collection fees (47%) and losing eligibility for future federal financial aid (37%).

Other consequences that followed from a default on federal student loans included wage garnishment, the suspension of professional licenses and having Social Security or tax refunds offset.

(The research organization NORC at the University of Chicago conducted an online survey on behalf of Pew in the summer of 2021 studying borrowers' experiences, focusing on those who had defaulted on a federal student loan. The sample included 1,609 respondents.)

"Low credit scores can make it harder to get other kinds of credit that are important to borrowers' financial lives, like home loans, car loans and credit cards," said Phillip Oliff, director of Pew's student loan research project. "Despite these penalties, rates of default and redefault are alarmingly high."

Most recently, U.S. Department of Education Undersecretary James Kvaal said that if the government isn't allowed to carry out its sweeping student loan forgiveness plan, there could be a "historically large increase in the amount of federal student loan delinquency and defaults as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic."