Jim Cramer's Investing Club meeting Wednesday: Stocks stabilize, Palo Alto Networks, TJX

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Wednesday's key moments. Stocks stabilize Watch Palo Alto Networks Stick with TJX 1. Stocks stabilize Stocks edged up slightly Wednesday in the wake of Tuesday's hefty sell-off, with the S & P 500 up 0.08% and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.2%. Following the worst day of trading in 2023 — driven in part by investor expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve — Jim Cramer on Wednesday returned to his six-item checklist for what's needed to ease the selling pressure. First on the list: Longer-term interest rates need to stop going higher, or at least stop going higher so rapidly, according to Jim. The market on Wednesday is awaiting the release of the Fed's latest meeting minutes , which could shed light on how the central bank will proceed in its fight to bring down inflation. 2. Watch Palo Alto Networks Shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) were up nearly 11% in midday trading Tuesday, at $184.74 apiece, a day after the Club holding reported a strong fiscal second-quarter earnings beat and raised its full-year guidance. The company has now achieved GAAP profitability on a cumulative basis for the last four quarters, making it eligible for inclusion in the S & P 500 , according to management. Palo Alto — in which we initiated a position last week — is a cybersecurity leader that has consistently grown its free cash flow, while improving profit margins. Any weakness in the stock would be an opportunity to accumulate more shares, and we reiterate a 1 rating . 3. Stick with TJX Shares of TJX Companies (TJX) were down around 0.5% Wednesday, at $78.43 a share, after the company reported fourth-quarter results for its fiscal year 2023 before the opening bell. The off-price retailer reported solid quarterly sales and earnings, but guided for full-year fiscal 2024 profit below analysts' forecasts. But the small stock decline related to the weaker-than-expected full-year outlook represents a long-term opportunity. We continue to back TJX for the high-quality inventory it turns at its stores like TJ Maxx, along with its planned dividend increase and repurchase program. We reiterate a 1 rating on the stock. Meanwhile, other Club holdings reporting quarterly results Wednesday, after the closing bell, include Nvidia (NVDA), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Coterra Energy (CTRA). (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.)