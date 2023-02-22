More colleges set to close even as top schools experience application boom

Citing inflationary pressures and sinking enrollment, more colleges are set to close in 2023.

Already, Presentation College in Aberdeen, South Dakota; Cazenovia College in Cazenovia, New York; Holy Names University in Oakland, California; and Living Arts College in Raleigh, North Carolina announced they will shut down after the current academic year.

The consequences of fewer students and less tuition revenue since the start of the pandemic have been severe, according to Kristin Reynolds, a partner and leader of NEPC's Endowments and Foundations practice.

"Larger institutions can weather the storm," she said.

The number of colleges closing down in the past 10 years has quadrupled compared with the previous decade, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Not only have many smaller institutions struggled as students opt for less expensive public schools or alternatives to a four-year degree altogether, but economic uncertainty and inflation also continue to weigh on markets, taking a hefty toll on endowments and leaving more colleges and universities in financial jeopardy.

Meanwhile, the country's most elite institutions are thriving.