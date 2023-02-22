Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Palo Alto Networks . Shares soared more than 12% the day after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that beat both earnings and revenue estimates. The experts also talked about Intel as the company slashed its dividend by more than 65% . Other stocks mentioned include Coinbase and Nvidia . Palo Alto Networks and Nvidia are both currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.