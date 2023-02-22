After Mexican government cracked down on solar geoengineering, startup lets off balloons in Nevada

Luke Iseman, the founder of Make Sunsets, is about to launch a weather balloon filled with sulfur dioxide and helium into the air in Nevada.

The solar geoengineering startup that had to cease operations in Mexico after the government cracked down on the idea of putting chemicals into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight away from the Earth has reemerged to launch balloons in Nevada.

On Tuesday, Make Sunsets announced it had completed three balloon launches near Reno, Nevada, two of which had hardware for location-tracking and one which had sulfur dioxide, which is the most commonly sited aerosol particle discussed in conversations about solar geoengineering.

The idea of solar geoengineering has been around for decades and generally refers to spraying aerosol particles into the upper atmosphere in order to reflect the sun's rays away from earth and back to space, cooling the earth and temporarily mitigating the effects of climate change.

Essentially, solar geoengineering is mimicking what happens when a volcano erupts, and it's known to work. When Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines released thousands of tons of sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere in the 1991 eruption, the global temperature of the earth was lowered on average by about 1 degree Fahrenheit, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Solar geoengineering is not a solution to climate change, and nobody who studies it rigorously suggests it should be. It's a temporary stopgap measure.

In addition, while releasing sulfur dioxide particles will cool the earth quickly and relatively inexpensively, it's also dangerous. Injecting sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere could damage the ozone layer, cause respiratory illness and create acid rain.

But as the effects of climate change become more obvious, people are beginning to take the idea more seriously.

The White House is coordinating a five-year research plan into solar geoengineering, the quadrennial U.N.-backed Montreal Protocol assessment report included an entire chapter addressing stratospheric aerosol injection (more colloquially called solar geoengineering), and Dustin Moskovitz, a co-founder of Facebook , is funding solar geoengineering research via his philanthropic organization, Open Philanthropy.

While momentum is building, there isn't any international governance rules about how to study and potentially regulate the idea.

Luke Iseman, a serial inventor and the former director of hardware at Y Combinator, launched Make Sunsets in October in an effort to push that envelope. San Mateo-headquartered venture capital firm BoostVC invested $500,000 in the startup and Iseman brought in a co-founder, Andrew Song.

The launches in Nevada earlier in February occurred at the Rancho San Rafael Regional Park in Reno, , where an annual hot-air balloon festival takes place, Iseman told CNBC.

They chose Nevada "because it's in the U.S., we're very confident we know and followed all applicable rules, know the terrain well from past adventures, and, we didn't want to interfere with a friend's efforts to get a marine cloud brightening project permitted in California," Iseman told CNBC.

The Nevada launch was previously detailed by Time reporters, who were there. It was a shoe-string MacGyver-ed event orchestrated out of a hotel room, with a grill and weather balloon equipment. But, as evidenced by the images embedded below, shared with CNBC by Make Sunsets, the balloons lifted off.