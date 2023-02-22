This little-known health stock that uses A.I. can rally more than 120%, Canaccord Genuity says

Oncology stock Guardant Health could be a big winner in the ChatGPT-driven artificial intelligence frenzy, according to Canaccord Genuity. Bullish on the potential impact of AI on diagnostics companies, analyst Kyle Mikson said in a Monday report that the technology could be key in diagnosing human diseases. "We believe AI will increasingly be used in diagnostics (and life science tools) going forward. In our view, early movers should benefit from this trend as the performance of their offerings demonstrate tangible advantages compared to those devoid of AI," he wrote. For instance, the technology could provide patients with a diagnosis that has higher accuracy than other symptom checkers, he wrote. It could also help with medical-administrative work by automatically formulating write-ups and improve medical education by helping health-care professionals work through symptoms to determine treatments and next steps, the analyst said. Canaccord anticipates Guardant Health will see some upside, boosted by its AI-related suite of technology the company announced in January . Mikson maintained his buy rating on the stock as well as his price target of $65 – suggesting upside of 128% from Friday's close. GH 1Y mountain Shares of Guardian Health have lost more than 19% this month. "As ChatGPT's computing power and data increases, it is possible the platform could provide analytical and problem-solving skills that exceed the abilities of current clinicians. ChatGPT also could enable 24-hour/7-day access to healthcare services," Mikson wrote. Guardant Health last month announced the launch of its Guardant Galaxy platform, which includes technologies that will aid in the company's tests and enable biomarker and drug discovery. The first application in the company's product suite is an AI-backed digital-pathology platform developed by Lunit, a South Korea-based company. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this story.