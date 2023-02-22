CNBC Investing Club

This one chart shows why January's stock rally hit a wall in February

Zev Fima@zevfima
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as a screen shows Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference following a Fed rate announcement, in New York City, February 1, 2023.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

The stock market has done a complete 180. After rising 6.2% in January, the broad-based S&P 500 index has fallen nearly 2% so far in February — following a big drop on Tuesday.

What happened? Two words: inflationary data.