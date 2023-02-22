UBS likes these high-quality dividend stocks to weather a downturn

As market conditions become trickier, quality stocks with solid dividends may become more attractive. UBS screened the S & P 1,500 for stocks that have a forward dividend of more than 2% and strong relative dividend growth expectations over the next six months. The firm also ranks these stocks in the top 25 th percentile in terms of quality. The screen, according to strategist Alastair Pinder, has outperformed the broader market by 5.5% over the last six months "despite the market rotations and [the] rally has remained relatively resilient over the last month underperforming by ~1.5%." These stocks also offer protection in a tough market environment. Indeed, on Tuesday , the major U.S. stock averages posted their worst daily loss of 2023, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing nearly 700 points. Here are eight stocks that made UBS' list. Discover Financial made the list, with a forward dividend of 2.2%. The stock has been on fire this year, jumping about 12%. To be sure, Morgan Stanley isn't as keen on the financial name. Analyst Betsy Graseck downgraded Discover to equal weight to from overweight earlier this month, noting the "the capital return story has been fully digested by the market." Discover Financial resumed its share buyback program in January. Dow member Amgen also made the cut. UBS noted the stock has a forward dividend yield of 3.56%. Amgen is one of the worst Dow performers year to date, having lost more than 9%. Amgen reported fourth-quarter earnings that came in below analysts' expectations. The company's full-year revenue guidance also missed a StreetAccount consensus forecast. The name with the highest forward dividend yield on the list is billboard operator Lamar Advertising at 4.67%. Lamar shares have jumped more than 11% in 2023. The stock is only covered by five analysts, according to FactSet, but only two of them rate it as buy or overweight. Other names that made UBS' list include PepsiCo , Qualcomm , Broadcom , Ralph Lauren and ConocoPhillips . —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.