Surrounded by sea mines, low on supplies: The sailors, ships still stranded in Ukraine one war-year later

For the last year, since the start of the war with Russia, 331 seafarers and 61 ships have been trapped in Ukrainian ports, and calls for their expedited release are intensifying.

The International Chamber of Shipping, along with over 30 other organizations and companies, have written a letter urgently calling on the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to prioritize the immediate release of these sailors and vessels.

The ICS, which represents 80% of all global vessels, tells CNBC this is a safety and security issue for the stranded vessels and crews.

"Many of the ports are far too dangerous for the ships," said Guy Platten, secretary general of the ICS. "There may be sea mines. They [the vessels] may be under threat of attack, so they just could not move. And we really fear for their safety. From the very beginning, we've had one or two crew members who sadly have been hit by collateral damage and died, and others who've been injured. We've had ships that have been damaged as well."

Since the start of the war with Russia, the number of trapped seafarers and vessels has gone down as some vessels have been able to operate in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows for the safe passage of vessels carrying grain. But ICS is concerned about the safety and health of the remaining 331 seafarers since supplies are very low and they have not been on land in almost a year. The men and women hail from 15 European and Asian countries.