Why Josh Brown likes this high-beta cybersecurity stock

Cybersecurity stocks got a lift on Wednesday, but for Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown there's one name that stands out: CrowdStrike. Shares rallied about 4% during afternoon trading on Wednesday after competitor Palo Alto Networks blew past earnings expectations after the bell Tuesday. Brown says CrowdStrike is the name in the space that has the ability to take market share. CrowdStrike, which is down about 14% over the past three months, is expected to announce its latest quarter's results on March 7. "This is a company that routinely outperforms expectations, and expectations are lofty," Brown said on CNBC's " Halftime Report ." "It's no mean feat what they have been able to pull off, and the way that you do that is with execution." CRWD YTD mountain CrowdStrike's year-to-date performance. Brown owns the stock. Joe Terranova, chief market strategist at Virtus Investment Partners, doesn't currently own the name but said he plans to buy the stock relatively soon. "They are the one that will see the most significant performance gains once the cycle turns positive again," he said. That said, CrowdStrike is not cheap and is a high-beta play, Brown added. "I'm willing to accept the volatility here because I think the story has years to play out," he explained. Goldman Sachs recently initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating, along with Check Point , Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. "We expect secular tailwinds in Security to drive budget growth ahead of broader IT spending and broader software over the next decade," analyst Gabriela Borges wrote in a note last week. Jenny Harrington, CEO of Gilman Hill Asset Management, agreed. "As corporations are kind of cash constrained or having a little bit tougher time, they need to spend on cybersecurity. So, this is one of those spots where you know, like it or not, money has to flow to cybersecurity," she said. Harrington prefers Palo Alto Network because it is free-cash-flow positive. "Their profitability is a really big deal," she said. The company posted three consecutive quarters of profitability after a decade of losses. It's now three years ahead of the profitability goals it laid out in 2021, Palo Alto Network's CEO Nikesh Arora said. He said the stock now meets the criteria for inclusion in the S & P 500. Morgan Stanley believes Palo Alto Networks will keep moving higher after its earnings results. "We continue to believe PANW is firmly on the path to becoming the first $100 billion market-cap company in cybersecurity, implying $300 share price in 2 years," the firm said in a note Wednesday. — CNBC's Michael Bloom and Jordan Novet contributed reporting.