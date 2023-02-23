You can own 'Racacoonie': A24 is auctioning off 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' props and memorabilia

Some of the biggest props from "Everything Everywhere All at Once" will soon be going once, going twice, sold.

A24 is auctioning off memorabilia from one of the year's top Oscar-nominated films over the next week and a half, with proceeds going to a trio of charities selected by the film's directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Among the items available for auction are over a dozen costumes worn in the film, as well as props including the now-iconic "hot dog hands," "Raccacoonie" and the fanny pack worn by best supporting actor nominee Ke Huy Quan's Waymond.