Alphabet, Rivian and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this heightened market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific companies. Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners discussed Alphabet and why now is not the time to sell the stock. Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss explained how investors should trade Rivian . Liz Young of SoFi said she would not buy corporate bonds in this environment. Instead, she suggested investors consider the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF or a six-month Treasury .