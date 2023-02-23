Black families' net worth has grown more than other racial groups since Covid, but wealth gap remains wide

Getty Images

Black families saw their wealth grow more than that of non-Black households during the pandemic, but the racial wealth gap is still vast, a new study showed. The average net worth among Black households rose to more than $340,000 through the third quarter of last year from the end of 2019, marking an increase of 32% over just 11 quarters, according to research from Wells Fargo using data from the Federal Reserve Board. While non-Black families had a much higher starting point at roughly $950,000 just before the onset of the pandemic, their wealth has risen just 21% over the same period, the Wells Fargo study showed. But even with the improvement, the racial wealth gap is still staggering: Black Americans' net worth is 70% below that of non-Black households.

"There's been progress directionally, but there's still a huge gap," Jay Bryson, chief economist at Wells Fargo, said in an interview. "This is a step in the right direction, but there's still a lot of progress that needs to be made here." One factor contributing to the slight shrinking in the wealth gap is actually the fact that the assets of Black households are much less diversified. At the end of 2019, real estate and pension entitlements accounted for roughly 70% of Black household assets, whereas the assets of non-Black households were spread more evenly among six major classes, the study showed.

