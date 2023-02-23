Boeing temporarily halts delivery of 787 Dreamliners over fuselage issue

The exterior of a 787 Dreamliner at the Boeing manufacturing facility in North Charleston, on December 13, 2022.

Boeing has temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners so it can do additional analysis on a fuselage component, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNBC Thursday.

The company won't be able to resume deliveries until they can show the FAA they solved the issue.

Shares of Boeing fell slightly in off-hours trading.

The planes, which are often used for long-haul international routes, have suffered several issues for several years. This is not the first time that deliveries were halted.

In May 2021, Boeing halted deliveries of the wide-body planes for the second time in less than a year after the FAA determined there were issues with the manufacturer's method for evaluating the aircraft. In 2020, Boeing acknowledged there was incorrect spacing in some parts of the 787 aircraft, including the fuselage, halting deliveries for five months.

Read the full statement from the FAA:

"Boeing temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners after notifying the FAA that it is conducting additional analysis on a fuselage component. Deliveries will not resume until the FAA is satisfied that the issue has been addressed. The FAA is working with Boeing to determine any actions that might be required for recently delivered airplanes."

–CNBC's Phil Le Beau contributed to this report.