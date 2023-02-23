England's prized soccer league to face regulation and tough new ownership rules

Fans of Chelsea Football Club protest against the European Super League outside Stamford Bridge on April 20, 2021 in London, England. Plans for the league were scrapped following mass opposition.

LONDON — The U.K. government on Thursday confirmed plans to set up an independent regulator to oversee soccer clubs following a slew of controversies around acquisitions, new tournament plans and allegations of financial rule-breaking.

Among the regulator's powers will be the ability to prevent clubs from joining tournaments that do not meet certain criteria, likely including "breakaway, closed-shop" leagues.

It follows widespread fan opposition to plans for a new European Super League in 2021. The venture, viewed as a way for major clubs to boost revenue through guaranteed participation in an international tournament, collapsed shortly after it was announced due to the extent of the backlash.

Confirmation of the new body had been leaked, but was confirmed in a government report Thursday.

The government is also seeking to ramp up the vetting process of club owners, imposing "stronger due diligence on sources of wealth and a requirement for robust financial planning."

Rights groups have previously insisted that potential Premier League club owners should be subjected to human rights probes. It follows the acquisition of Newcastle United in 2021 by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Currently, the rules prohibit prospective owners that have previous criminal convictions or breaches of major football regulations.

However, the government said the new regulator will focus on financial checks, saying they will be "aimed at identifying links to criminality or corruption."

U.K. Member of Parliament Stuart Andrew said in the House of Commons Thursday it was "the most radical overhaul of football governance since the rules were first invented in a London pub back in 1863."