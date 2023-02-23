European markets head for positive open as investors react to Fed minutes

European markets are heading for a positive open Thursday as investors digested minutes released by the U.S. Federal Reserve that showed members are still committed to fighting inflation with interest rate hikes.

Inflation "remained well above" the Fed's 2% target and the labor market "remained very tight, contributing to continuing upward pressures on wages and prices," according to the minutes.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Thursday after the Fed release, while U.S. stock futures ticked higher Wednesday evening.