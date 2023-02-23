Op-ed: Financials may get more love amid sustained higher interest rates

Credit card providers are benefitting from post-pandemic travel and increasing card usage in general, with balances way up in recent months. Valentinrussanov | E+ | Getty Images

Financial stocks were so out of favor for most of 2022 that perhaps their tickers should have been appended with a Nathaniel Hawthorne-esque "U" — for "unloved." Yet after some decent gains so far this year, the sector could draw suitors aplenty as 2023 progresses. The present allure of financial stocks, stemming from low valuations and high levels of capital, is especially strong as higher interest rates are making lending money more profitable. As of mid-February, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF had recovered about half its 2022 losses. Amid this comeback, robust earnings have kept the sector's price-earnings ratios low, as reflected by XLF's P/E of 14.5 in mid-February.

Buckets are out at the banks

Banks and other lenders have their buckets out while it's raining higher rates, taking advantage of the opportunity for higher net interest income. Meanwhile, ethereally higher bond yields are boosting the massive fixed income holdings of large insurance companies. More from Personal Finance:

This entrepreneur built a $3 million business buying cars at auctions This favorable scenario follows three decades of reliable growth, with financials outpacing the S&P 500 by more than 6% annually, even after paying above average dividends. Today, large banks hold nearly twice the capital relative to their risk-weighted assets that they did before the financial crisis of 2008, which resulted in tougher reserve requirements from regulators. During the pandemic, some major banks actually turned a profit.

Low share prices are the norm

Despite gains this year, share prices of this sector are still quite low, considering good earnings and a long history of corporate performance. One reason for the low prices is fear of recession. But even if the most widely anticipated recession ever actually becomes reality, assuming that the short-and-shallow camp turns out to be right, financial sector earnings could easily prove more resilient than normally expected in a downturn.

Also tamping down prices is long-term market perception, said Christopher Davis, portfolio manager and chairman of Davis Advisors in New York. Several months ago, he made the case that financials tend to be mispriced because they're "widely misunderstood," adding the sector was (and still is, in my opinion) "primed for long-term revaluation." Revaluation could be in the offing, as indicated by shifts in the sector's technical indicators, especially those for diversified financial companies and insurance companies, following growth in the latter this year. As of late February, Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF was up more than 14% over the preceding six months. After taking big hits from Hurricane Ian last year, insurance companies are getting more respect from analysts now that they are on firmer footing in fairer weather.

A close haircut for regional banks

Regional banks, which took a close haircut early last year after hitting a five-year peak in January, are also recovering. The bellwether ETF for this group, SPDR Regional Banking , was up nearly 9% year to date as of mid-February. Many regional banks have recently been buying back shares to support a floor on prices and give shareholders more total return without getting locked into dividend increases. Meanwhile, credit card providers are benefitting from post-pandemic travel and increasing card usage in general, with balances way up in recent months. Also positive are prospects for exchanges and data providers, a sector category whose earnings in recent years have grown twice as fast as those of the S&P 500.