Indonesia says it's working to become more resilient to inflation shocks from the U.S.

Indonesia is taking steps to make its economy more resilient so it can withstand global shocks like inflation, especially from the United States, said Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

As the world's largest economy, what the U.S. does has strong implications worldwide, including Indonesia, said the minister.

To fight inflation, the U.S. has hiked interest rates, which has affected capital outflows because of the strengthening of the dollar, Sri Mulyani told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Thursday.

In light of that, the finance minister said, Indonesia is putting more effort to "increase our resiliency."

That includes "making sure first that the financial sector is healthy and strong for this interest rate movement. Second, that the real sector economy is going to be also resilient in order for them to absorb this shock," said Sri Mulyani, who is attending the Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs in India this week.

In early February, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point and gave little indication it is nearing the end of this hiking cycle.