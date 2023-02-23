Jim Cramer's Investing Club meeting Thursday: Nvidia, energy stocks and Bausch

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Thursday's key moments. Bullish on Nvidia Hold Pioneer, Coterra Watch Bausch Health 1. Bullish on Nvidia Stocks turned lower Thursday despite encouraging quarterly results from Club holding Nvidia (NVDA). Shares of the chipmaker popped more than 12% on the day. Nvidia provided positive forward guidance despite reporting a year-over-year drop in quarterly revenue and earnings. Both EPS and sales were, however, better than estimates. We're happy to hear management say the channel inventory correction in gaming "is largely behind us." The call also highlighted that Nvidia is a clear winner in the artificial intelligence boom as it provides the key tools to power AI technologies. We don't recommend buying a stock when it's up this much, so we reiterate our 2 rating on the stock. But we will look for a pullback before considering adding more shares for the Club. 2. Hold Pioneer, Coterra Shares of energy holdings Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) fell modestly while Coterra Energy (CTRA) rose roughly 5.5%, one day after both companies reported quarterly earnings beats . But as owners of both stocks for the Club, we're concerned how higher capital expenses and lower variable dividends may impact share prices going forward. That's why we trimmed both holdings last week and downgraded our ratings on the oil-and-gas companies to a 2 rating . Guidance from Coterra and Pioneer was similar to that of Devon Energy (DVN): softer production but higher capital expenditures in 2023, which resulted in DVN's stock dropping 11% on the day after its earnings report release last week. 3. Watch Bausch Health Shares of Bausch Health (BHC) spiked 11% on Thursday after the company reported quarterly revenue ahead of consensus. Management still believes the separation of Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) makes strategic sense, which was one of the reasons why we got into the stock to begin with. However, we maintain a 4 rating on the stock, meaning we won't take action at this time. We threw our hands in the air last year as the stock lost 77% of its value and management never answered our calls. There's still an important legal appeal outstanding — and once again, managment reiterated the strength of its Xifaxan patents. BHC has rebounded nicely in 2023: up more than 50% year to date. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long NVDA, PXD, CTRA, DVN & BHC. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.