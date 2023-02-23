Michael B. Jordan says 'life' taught him how to manage money—he wants better for the next generation

Michael B. Jordan says the biggest lessons he's learned about money management came from "life."

However, he wonders where he would be if he had been taught more about money when he was younger.

"I imagine how much more I would have and the better place I'd be in today if I had that kind of knowledge at an early age and knowing how to take care of your money," he tells CNBC Make It.

That's one reason he's aiming to help Black students and student athletes gain access to financial literacy education early.

The actor, director and producer partnered with Invesco QQQ to create the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, a men's college basketball showcase featuring Historically Black College and University (HBCU) student athletes, broadcast nationally on TNT. For its second year, the event was held on Feb. 4 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where Jordan grew up.

Getting young people excited about learning how to smartly manage their money was at the heart of the event — and Jordan's mission.

"There are a lot of things out there telling them to spend their money on this or that," he says. "So having another system in place to help them start thinking differently about their money is important."