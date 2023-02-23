CNBC Investing Club

Nvidia stock jumps on Wall Street praise, bolstering the Club case in the chipmaker

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Jen-Hsun Huang, president and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks during the company's event at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 2019.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Wall Street analysts on Thursday widely cheered Club holding Nvidia's (NVDA) fiscal year 2023 fourth-quarter results, prompting an avalanche of price-target increases and a new buy rating from once-skeptical Goldman Sachs.