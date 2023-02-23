Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Nvidia as shares soared 14% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that slightly beat estimates for both earnings and revenue, helped by a boost from its artificial intelligence chips. Jim Cramer also talked about Domino's Pizza . Shares fell nearly 12% after the pizza chain reported mixed results after U.S. same-stores sales growth disappointed investors. Other stocks mentioned include Target and Walt Disney . Nvidia and Disney are both currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.