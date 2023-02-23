Stock futures slip as investors await key inflation and consumer data: Live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during morning trading on February 01, 2023 in New York City.

U.S. stock futures slipped Thursday night after the S&P 500 snapped a four-day losing streak.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 56 points, or 0.17%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.16% and 0.27%, respectively.

Boeing shares slipped nearly 3% in extended trading after the company temporarily halted delivery of its 787 Dreamliners over a fuselage issue.

During Thursday's session, the S&P 500 advanced 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 108.82 points, or 0.33%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.72%.

Even so, the major averages are headed for a losing week. The S&P 500 is down 1.64% through Thursday, and is set for its worst week since Dec. 16. The Dow is down nearly 1.99% this week, and headed for its fourth straight losing week. The Nasdaq is 1.67% lower, and on pace for its second negative week in three.

Investors continue to worry about the pace of future interest rate hikes in the face of contradictory economic signals. While inflation remains persistently high, the U.S. consumer has continued to show strength.

"We're still looking down the barrel of a gun that has not come to grips with what the consumer may or may not have strength for for the rest of the year, and what earnings are going to do for the rest of the year. And I think the equity market is being overly optimistic," SoFi's Liz Young said Thursday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."

On the economic front, investors are anticipating the January data on personal income and consumer spending will have further insight into the U.S. consumer; both figures are due out Friday before the bell.

Personal income is expected to have risen 1.2% last month, according to Dow Jones consensus estimates. That's up from an increase of 0.2% the prior month. Consumer spending is forecasted to rise 1.4% in January, up from a decline of 0.2% the prior month.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, also due Friday morning, is the Fed's preferred measurement of inflation.

Traders are also expecting new home sales data at 10 a.m. ET. Economists polled by the Dow Jones are anticipating new home sales to have risen 0.6% in January. That's a smaller increase from the 2.3% rise the prior month.