This little-known aluminum products maker is too cheap to ignore and can rally nearly 40%, Credit Suisse says

Shares of aluminum company Constellium look too cheap to ignore, according to Credit Suisse. Analyst Curt Woodworth highlighted the firm's bull case for Constellium, saying in a Thursday note to clients that its $22 price target suggests shares could gain almost 40% from Wednesday's close. "Given the secular growth profile of the business and excellent track record by [management] to optimize [free cash flow] and margins, we believe the equity deserves a valuation multiple closer to other high quality, diversified industrials," wrote the analyst, who has an outperform rating on Constellium. Shares of the Paris-based company jumped more than 13% on Wednesday after adjusted EBITDA for the latest quarter came in above estimates, according to FactSet, and management reiterated confidence in its long-term target. So far this year, the stock, which trades on the New York Exchange, has surged nearly 34%, after slumping 34% in 2022. CSTM YTD mountain Shares in 2023 While Constellium faces continued inflationary pressures, Woodworth highlighted his confidence in the company's management. "CSTM continues to execute well as evidenced by excellent price vs cost progression in 2022 and guidance for 2023 that was better than expected driven by some relief on energy prices and solid price actions achieved in 4Q," he wrote. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting