We're adding to our position in this manufacturing giant on a pullback

We're buying 50 shares of Caterpillar (CAT) on Thursday, at roughly $236.10 apiece. Following today's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 260 shares of CAT, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to about 2.33% from 1.89%. We have said in recent days that we were waiting for Caterpillar stock to fall further before adding to our position again. And with shares now down about $8 from our last purchase on Feb. 14 , the stock has reached a level at which we're comfortable accumulating more. Shares of CAT were trading down 0.75% in midday trading Thursday. CAT 1Y mountain Caterpillar (CAT)1-year performance Caterpillar stock has fallen more than 9% since reporting an earnings miss for the fourth quarter late last month, despite demonstrating strong demand for its construction-and-mining equipment. But the pullback is an opportunity to scale deeper into our position. The selling pressure has not made us lose sight of that underlying demand, which should only grow as a result of the $1 trillion in infrastructure funds the U.S. government will start pumping into the economy this year — with $110 billion earmarked for roads and bridges. At the same time, Caterpillar's manufacturing operations should also benefit from government spending in connection with the Inflation Reduction Act and the Chips and Science Act , both of which should unleash billions of dollars to boost U.S. manufacturing. Many of the new projects connected with these government investments haven't worked their way into Caterpillar's backlog yet, highlighting why the decision by many investors to sell the stock on the basis of the company reaching its so-called peak backlog seems premature. The Club initiated a position in Texas-based Caterpillar — the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives — on Jan. 17. Outside of the business fundamentals, we appreciate how Caterpillar is a dividend aristocrat thanks to 29 consecutive years of raising its annual payment. The stock currently pays a dividend yield of about 2%. And the valuation here isn't much of a hurdle, with shares trading at about 15-times 2023 earnings estimates. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CAT. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

A Caterpillar (Cat) Excavator is seen working at a construction site near the New York Harbor in Brooklyn, New York, March 4, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters