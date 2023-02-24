Can you pass this '10-second balance' test? Here's why it's the key to a longer life, say health experts

Balance training is an often overlooked skill that can boost both your longevity and quality of life, researchers say.

A 2022 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that, for people over 50 years old, not being able to stand on one foot for 10 seconds was associated with a higher risk of death from any cause within the next decade. Of the 1,700 adults in the study, 20% didn't pass the test.

About 36 million falls are reported among older adults each year — resulting in more than 32,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's why, as a health and fitness trainer, one of the biggest things I focus on is improving my clients' balance.