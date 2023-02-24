Warren Buffett’s must-read annual letter arrives Saturday. Here’s what to expect from the investing legend

In this article BGRY

BRK.A Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett. Andrew Harnik | AP

Warren Buffett's loyal following of value investors is about to hear from the legend himself, at a crucial time when interest rates have soared and recession fears are raging. The 92-year-old chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is slated to release his annual shareholder letter Saturday morning, along with the conglomerate's latest quarterly earnings. The letter from the "Oracle of Omaha" has been required reading for investors for decades, and this year's message is particularly anticipated given the changing investing landscape. Notably, there's been a sea change in Treasury yields, which have surged to the highest level since the Global Financial Crisis amid the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes. Six-month and one-year yields have both surpassed 5% for the first time since 2007, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield sits just below 4%. After more than a decade of near zero interest rates, the sharp rise in yields could dent the appeal for equities and hurt asset prices, Buffett said previously.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards

"Interest rates are to asset prices, you know, sort of like gravity is to the apple," Buffett famously said at Berkshire's annual meeting in 2013. He believed that when interest rates are high, it could be a major "gravitational pull" on values. "We have a roughly 15-year period of abnormally and historically low interest rates. The short term rates we have now are more normal," said David Kass, a finance professor at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business. "Interest rates are the main determinant of equity prices, to quote Buffett, so I think I'm looking for and expecting a discussion on interest rates." Perhaps that explained why Berkshire was likely a net seller of stocks in the fourth quarter. The conglomerate dumped a significant portion of Taiwan Semiconductor, a chip stock it had just bought in the third quarter. Berkshire also slashed its shares in Bank of New York Mellon and US Bancorp last quarter. Meanwhile, thanks to rising rates, Berkshire's mountain of cash — nearly $109 billion at the end of September — has contributed meaningful earnings to the conglomerate, which held $77.9 billion in U.S. Treasury bills. "One comment Buffett may make in his letter is that it's not so painful to be sitting in cash. There is an alternative now and it's called Treasury bills, or short term Treasuries," Kass said. More deals? The rising-rate environment could also benefit Buffett's famous deal-making. Not only due to falling asset prices, but because he also has ample liquidity to tap into, whereas his competitors such as private equity firms have to borrow to make deals. "Private equity and others who are thinking of making acquisitions would have to go into the market to borrow [at] higher interest rates. This would confer a competitive advantage back to Berkshire," Kass said. Berkshire bought insurance company Alleghany for $11.6 billion in cash last year, its biggest deal since 2016. Big energy bets Buffett continued to boost its position in Occidental Petroleum over the past year, with Berkshire's stake in the oil giant topping 21%. In August, Berkshire received regulatory approval to purchase up to 50%, spurring speculation that it may eventually buy all of Houston-based Occidental. Many are eager to find out if Buffett has an appetite for still more Occidental shares, given the oil and gas producer's underperformance in 2023. The stock is down about 6% this year, trading below $60 after more than doubling in 2022.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards