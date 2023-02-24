Cars leased in 2020 are worth an average $4,000 more than expected. These models have fared the best

Newsday Llc | Newsday | Getty Images

3.3 million cars were leased in 2020

An estimated 3.3 million leases were originated in 2020, according to Edmunds. That's 18% lower than in 2019, before the pandemic upended auto sales. And with few discounts being offered by manufacturers on new cars — whether you buy or lease — the share of people who lease has continued to fall. By mid-year 2022, leases comprised 18% of new-car transactions, down from 27.2% a year earlier.

While the latest inflation reading shows that used-car prices slid 11.6% from a year ago — the average paid in January was roughly $26,510, according to Kelley Blue Book — they remain elevated compared with where they'd be if normal depreciation were in play. "February 2023 trade-in equity is still more than double the pre-pandemic level," said Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power.

Leased models that have the most extra value

Among cars leased in 2020, the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class has the highest dollar difference between current trade-in value ($62,257) and its originally estimated residual value ($50,942). That's $11,315 (or 22%) more than expected. The Toyota Sienna has a trade-in value ($30,207) that's $8,741 (or 41%) higher than the $21,465 residual value.

When it comes to the most popular 2020 leased cars, both the Honda Civic and Accord have trade-in values that are 31% higher than their residual values, the Edmunds data shows. That translates into positive equity of $4,430 and $5,065, respectively.

Consider buying out the lease and keeping the car

There are a few ways you may be able to take advantage of the positive equity. For starters, it may be wise to consider buying out the lease when it ends, because you would be getting the car for less than you would if you were to buy it off a dealer lot. If you want to try capitalizing on the positive equity as a trade-in or for cash, start by finding what your vehicle is worth. You can do this on sites like Carfax.com or Edmunds. Generally, the retail price will be a few thousand dollars more than you'd get by trading it in or selling to a dealership.

You may be able to sell it for profit