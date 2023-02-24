China again calls for ceasefire on anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war

China on Friday called for a ceasefire and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine — again. It comes days after the U.S. said it had information that suggests China is considering sending "lethal support" to Russia.

In a 12-point release published Friday, China's foreign ministry said: "All parties should support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible, so as to gradually deescalate the situation and ultimately reach a comprehensive ceasefire."

While the paper repeated Beijing's talking points, it was released on the one-year anniversary of Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine.

The position paper also comes days after as Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. has information that suggests China is considering sending “lethal support” to Russia.

"Nuclear weapons must not be used," the Chinese government said in its paper, titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis."

In the paper, the Chinese government urged the international community to support the "right approach" in facilitating peace talks between the two countries and said Beijing wanted to "play a constructive role."

Without mentioning the U.S. or its allies that support Washington-led sanctions, China said, "Relevant countries should stop abusing unilateral sanctions and 'long-arm jurisdiction' against other countries, so as to do their share in deescalating the Ukraine crisis."