Here’s where ‘Halftime Report’ trader Jason Snipe sees opportunity after the latest inflation reading

Friday's hot inflation data sparked a selloff led by tech names, but investors could still find good opportunities in the sector, according to Jason Snipe, chief investment officer at Odyssey Capital Advisors. The core personal consumption expenditures price index – an inflation measure watched closely by the Federal Reserve – gained 0.6% in January and rose 4.7% from the prior year. The results surpassed economists' expectations and raised fears that the Fed could take an even tougher stance against inflation. New comments from Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester, who said interest rates will likely need to keep rising to get inflation back to acceptable levels, further spooked investors. "It really tags into even the commentary from Mester earlier today: the Fed will be data dependent, and they will be tactical going forward, the terminal rate will likely go above 5% and the 'higher for longer' narrative is very much in place," Snipe said on CNBC's " Halftime Report " Friday. Bond yields also surged on Friday alongside the selloff in stocks. Tech stocks are especially sensitive to rising rates because higher interest rates make future profits, like those promised by growth companies, less attractive. That doesn't necessarily mean it's time to bail from those tech names altogether, but some pruning might be in order, according to Snipe. "I'm definitely not opposed to trimming some of the sugar-high bumps we've seen in the Palo Altos and Nvidias of the world," Snipe said. "Paying attention to the fundamentals and the strong moats around some of these businesses – think about cybersecurity enterprise spend – the fundamentals continue to support the growth, and it's run a lot this year, so I think those are opportunities when you've got to exercise your self discipline and potentially unload small pieces of it," he said. Snipe added that semiconductor stocks are "where the real opportunity is in Tech Land." He said he isn't as excited about megacap tech names "with a Fed that's as engaged as they are in 'higher for longer.'"