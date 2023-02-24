Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Jim Cramer discussed Carvana . Shares tanked 20% on Friday, a day after the company reported fourth-quarter results that missed expectations. Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners also talked about Moderna . Shares slipped more than 5%. On Thursday, the company posted a miss on fourth-quarter earnings . Other stocks mentioned include Meta and JPMorgan Chase . Meta is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.