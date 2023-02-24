Here's a look at the 2 cases against Biden's student loan forgiveness plan headed to the Supreme Court

The Biden administration is currently blocked from carrying out its promise of canceling up to $20,000 in student debt for tens of millions of Americans while its relief plan heads to the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the nine justices of the court will hear oral arguments over President Joe Biden's historic debt forgiveness policy, which has faced at least six lawsuits since it was rolled out in August. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear two of those cases.

"The court frequently takes multiple cases in order to deal with all pending disputes at once," said Dan Urman, a law professor at Northeastern University.

The justices' ruling, which Urman believes will come by late June, will settle the matter and decide if more than 30 million Americans with outstanding federal student loans will get debt relief.

Here's what to know about the cases.